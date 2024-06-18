DFA urged to seek Red Cross’ aid for Ayungin resupply missions

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has been urged to seek assistance from the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in conducting resupply missions for troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Senator Francis Tolentino made the recommendation through a letter dated 18 June, addressed to Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

“In view of the escalating conditions in the West Philippine Sea, particularly near the Ayungin Shoal relative to our resupply missions, my humble recommendation is to seek the assistance of the International Committee of Red Cross based in Geneva, Switzerland," Tolentino said in his letter.

Tolentino made the letter after a recent ramming the China Coast Guard ship “intentionally” rammed the Philippine resupply boat causing injuries to soldiers conducting the mission.

He said the DFA and the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea should make the request to the ICRC.

“The ICRC, under the Geneva Convention, can facilitate the necessary humanitarian aid to our Navy personnel living in BRP Sierra Madre and would pave the way for delivering the needed food supplies by our soldiers therein,” he noted.

The senator also lamented the need for the Philippines to file a case against China at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and other Human Rights Council agencies amid the CCG’s continuing harassment against Filipino soldiers and fishermen.

He reiterated that China “has no right or jurisdiction” to implement domestic law over its neighbors’ exclusive economic zone.

“China is violating several international laws, including international humanitarian law, international human rights law, the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea, and many more,” he said.

Meanwhile, several senators condemned China’s disruption of the country’s regular rotational and resupply mission on 17 June.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said China’s recent action against the Philippines is an “unacceptable act of aggression” and “a direct affront to our sovereignty, and a blatant violation of our rights under international law.”

“I am deeply outraged and extremely troubled by these latest hostile actions by the China Coast Guard near Ayungin Shoal,” he said.

Estrada stressed that the Philippines “has consistently sought peaceful and diplomatic means to resolve maritime disputes, adhering to mutual respect and cooperation principles.”

On the contrary, he said China CCG demonstrated a complete disregard for such principles and “engaged in provocative actions,” which further escalated tensions in the WPS.

“I strongly demand that China cease these provocative actions immediately and respect our sovereign rights. Our government will take all necessary measures to protect our people and uphold our national interests,” he said.

Estrada also urged the international community to come together in “denouncing this imprudent behavior and to lend their support to ou plea for justice and accountability.”