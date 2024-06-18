Photos

COVID DISINFECTION DOOR

Malacañan personnel and visitors enter through an intelligent disinfection machine located outside the compound's entrance, on Tuesday, 18 June 2024. The system is said to disinfect and sanitize all areas of the body. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of equipment sets are being employed to detect high temperature, which is a symptom of COVID. Recently, the new "FLiRT" variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have been confirmed to be present in the country, according to the Department of Health (DOH). | via KING RODRIGUEZ