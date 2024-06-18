Chinese interception leaves Filipino sailor injured

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Chinese troops intercepted and thwarted a crucial Philippine resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre outpost in Ayungin Shoal, resulting in a tense confrontation that left Filipino naval personnel injured, including one who lost a finger.

According to reliable source, the incident, which occurred on Monday, 17 June, saw Chinese forces overpowering Philippine military personnel aboard rubber boats, confiscating firearms, rendering several vessels immobile, and even puncturing them.

The mission, aimed at rotating and resupplying the outpost, involved six Philippine vessels, none of which managed to reach their destination due to the interception.

"Many of the troops were injured, including one NAVSOG soldier who lost a finger because of this. The Philippine RHIB was punctured by China. Some, precisely eight, weapons were confiscated by China," the source said.

"The Chinese boarded the Philippine vessel, seized weapons, and rammed it, causing the troop to lose balance, resulting in injuries and the loss of a finger," the source said.

Aside from the severely injured NAVSOG member, seven others allegedly sustained injuries.

According to the source, AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. is expected to make a visit soon in light of the incident.

The Department of National Defense (DND) has not released anything that would disclose specifics regarding the collision but has condemned China's account of events as "deceptive and misleading."

“It should now be clear to the international community that China’s actions are the true obstacles to peace and stability in the South China Sea,” DND Sec. Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stated.

The altercation ensued subsequent to China's recent enactment of legislation empowering CCG vessels to utilize lethal force in asserting dominion over the entirety of the South China Sea, a territory it asserts as its own.

The newly introduced CCG No. 3 rule, effective since June 15, confers authority upon Chinese coast guard commanders to apprehend foreign vessels and individuals encroaching upon China's designated boundaries in the South China Sea."

“The regulations are rolled out by China Coast Guard to enforce China’s Coast Guard Law, standardize the administrative law-enforcement procedures of Coast Guard agencies and better uphold order at sea. It is consistent with universal practices,” Chine foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

The incident at Ayungin yesterday marks the third instance of Philippine personnel sustaining injuries due to Chinese forces impeding resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre. Ayungin, a geographic feature within Philippine territory, has recurrently been a site of contention with China, frequently resulting in injuries to crew members engaged in resupply missions.

The first recorded incident was on 5 March this year, with four soldiers hurt when the CCG bombarded them with water aboard Unaizah May 4. Former Western Command chief, Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos, was also wounded on his hand by glass shards. The second instance followed on 23 March when UM 4 was again water cannoned, with three Filipino troops wounded. One was wounded on his face, and another on his head.