Bong Go extols barangay officials during LNB Guimaras Congress

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was invited as Guest of Honor and Speaker at the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) - Guimaras Chapter Provincial Congress, held at La Carmela Hotel in the scenic Boracay, Aklan, on Sunday, 16 June.

During his speech, Go highlighted the indispensable role of barangay officials in grassroots governance and community development. He commended their commitment to public service and underscored the importance of their duties in connecting the community with the broader objectives of the national government.

“Your roles are critical in our society. You stand as the first responders to the concerns of our citizens, making it possible for us to address these needs effectively,” he said.

The senator, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit, encouraged the officials to continue their commendable work. "No matter our positions, we are united in our mission to serve our constituents," remarked Go.

"I know we share the same passion for service. Let's keep working together for the advancement of Guimaras and the rest of the country,” he added.

Presided over by LNB Guimaras President Marcelo Malones, Jr., the event gathered barangay officials from Guimaras province including ABC Presidents from the different municipalities of Guimaras, Rommel Infante of Buenavista, Evelina Salcedo of San Lorenzo, and Veronica Ortiz of Nueva Valencia.

Go acknowledged the confidence and trust vested in them by their communities. To express his appreciation, he and his Malasakit Team distributed basketballs, volleyballs, bags, ballers, shirts, and local delicacies to the attendees.

The senator reassured them of his continuous support and commitment to advocating for legislation that provides the necessary resources for barangay officials to effectively perform their roles and also promote their own welfare.

"You have been chosen by your people because they believe in your capability. Rest assured, I am always here to support you and will continue to push for measures to back you in your duties," Go emphasized.

Go has introduced two legislative measures to recognize and support the hard work of barangay officials and health workers. The first, Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, aims to grant barangay officials the same benefits as regular government employees.

Under the proposed measure, the Punong Barangay, members of the Sangguniang Barangay, the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, the barangay secretary, and the barangay treasurer would be eligible to receive salaries, benefits, allowances (such as hazard pay, representation, and transportation allowance), 13th-month pay, and other perks similar to regular government employees if it is enacted into law.

Furthermore, Go's advocacy emphasizes the crucial role of barangay health workers (BHWs), who serve as the primary healthcare providers in their communities. He introduced SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, to ensure fair compensation and benefits for these frontline workers if enacted into law.

This bill acknowledges the invaluable contributions of BHWs in delivering primary healthcare services, raising health awareness, and safeguarding community well-being. It aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call to prioritize the welfare of BHWs, especially in light of their significant efforts during the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

To further promote the welfare of youth community leaders, Go co-authored Republic Act No. 11768, reforming the Sangguniang Kabataan and providing monthly honoraria and other benefits for SK leaders. Under the Act, 10% of the barangay general fund must be allocated for their SK. The funds, which will be used for youth development and empowerment programs, must be paid in lump sum by the Sangguniang Barangay.

To further help the province, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported road improvements in Buenavista and Nueva Valencia. He also supported the acquisition of a dump truck and the construction of a multipurpose building in Jordan.

Go also supported a bill which aims to increase the bed capacity at Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Jordan.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ‘yung pagkakataong ibinigay n’yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” concluded Go.

On the same day, Go also visited Ibajay, Aklan, where he aided students there and inspected the new Super Health Center. He also inspected the Ibajay District Hospital Emergency Complex, a project he also supported.