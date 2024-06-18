Biggest LGBTQ+ event slated at QC

The local government of Quezon City announced on Tuesday that it will kick off the biggest Pride Month for the LGBTQIA+ community celebrations on 22 June 2024 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the celebration — dubbed as “Love Laban 2 Everyone” — will feature performances by Vice Ganda, Bini, Ben&Ben and Glock 9, with additional surprise guests.

The mayor added that the event acknowledges the LGBTQIA+ community’s contributions to the city and society as a whole.

“Quezon City has long been a partner of the LGBTQIA+ community in ending all forms of discrimination,” Belmonte said, recalling the first-ever gay pride parade in Asia held in the city on 25 June 1994.

“Ten years later, in 2014, we passed the first Local Gender Fair Ordinance,” she added as she aims to make the city “a safe space” for the LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrating the local government’s commitment to inclusivity.

‘This is like a second chance for those who weren’t allowed to graduate for who they are.’

The ordinance also established a pride council and protection centers.

Belmonte highlighted the passage of the QC Right to Care Ordinance last October, which she described as a “template” for gender fairness.

“There’s so much to celebrate this Pride Month,” Belmonte said.

Meantime, Pride Philippines national convener Vince Liban announced two marches scheduled for the afternoon. The Love March, starting on Morato Avenue, will include participants from the QC contingent, businesses, embassies and tourists.

The Laban March, considered the “sweet girl march,” will see LGBTQIA+ individuals walk from Matalino Street in the UP area, where an expo will also be held. Both marches will converge at the QC Memorial Circle around 5 p.m.

“Pride Philippines has always shared the dream of this big event for the LGBTQIA+ community with Quezon City,” Liban said.

Belmonte highlighted one of the celebration’s unique events: a graduation ceremony for those who were not allowed to graduate due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This is like a second chance for those who weren’t allowed to graduate for who they are,” Belmonte said.

Meantime, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan said they plan to deploy over 2,000 police officers, along with force multipliers from the QC Department of Public Safety and Order, to ensure a safe and secure event.