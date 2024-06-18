Bidding to supply Meralco’s 400-MW requirements next year opens

To ensure uninterrupted power service to consumers, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is calling power generation companies to bid for its 400 megawatts (MW) requirement of mid-merit or firm and dispatchable supply for next year.

In an interview at the sidelines of an energy forum on Tuesday, Meralco senior vice president and head of Regulatory Management Office Atty. Jose Ronald V. Valles disclosed that the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) will cover a 15-year power supply agreement (PSA).

“We encourage all power suppliers to participate because this entails a huge capacity. This will at least assure a more reliable and stable supply to Meralco customers,” Valles said.

Submission of interest

Based on Meralco’s invitation to bid, power generation companies should submit Expressions of Interest by 5 July.

Meanwhile, a Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for 11 July, with the Bid Submission Deadline set for 9 August.

Aside from this recent CSP, Meralco had already kicked off separate bidding for 600 MW of baseload supply for next year and another 500 MW of mid-merit renewable energy capacity.

Boost reliance on RE

Meralco is required by the Department of Energy to boost its reliance on renewable energy sources. According to Meralco, by 2030, it anticipates renewable energy to make up 22 percent of its energy portfolio.

The launch of CSPs is part of Meralco's ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable, sufficient, and cost-effective power supply for its customers.