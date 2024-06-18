Bicol feats PBBM’s agri reform

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was all smiles as grandchildren of agrarian reform beneficiaries of the Bicol Region rendered him a heartfelt “Awit ng Pasasalamat” during the Department of Agrarian Reform distribution of land titles and support services last week (7 June), symbolizing a new chapter of hope and prosperity for the region’s farming families.

In front of President Marcos, DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III and other national and local officials, the 18 Bicolano young performers took center stage with excitement and innocent voices, singing a song that conveyed gratitude, hope and unity.

The song “Mabalos,” composed and arranged by Giuseppe S. Crescini, spoke of dreams fulfilled and futures brightened by the promise of land ownership.

Children, aged 7 to 12 and hailing from various parts of Camarines Sur, were a highlight of the day’s event, capturing the essence of the agrarian reform program’s impact on families across generations.

Among the performers were Angel Mae L. Niño (10) and Joey L. Niño (12), grandchildren of Hermilina M. Magistrado, who received a Certificate of Land Ownership Award for 2.1230 hectares of agricultural land in Cambalidio, Libmanan.

They were joined by Janela Mae O. Sael (12), grandchild of Edgardo B. Sael, and Jonas O. Abaquita (12) with Fritz Chloe O. Juanico (12), and Nash Frances Lorrain O. Juanico (12), all from Cambalidio, Libmanan.

Representing younger voices were Godfrey Roadiel Javier (8), grandson of Marcelo C. Javier Jr. and Karl Errol Razado Arejola (7), grandson of Edgar B. Razado, each from Bula.

The group also included Princess Agatha L. Delos Santos (7), Jian S. Panagan (7) and Justin Kert R. Salvador (10), further showcasing the diversity and unity among the beneficiaries’ families.