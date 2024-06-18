BFAR holds first Pampanga Fisheries Summit

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Luzon (BFAR3) recently conducted the Fisheries Extension Officers’ Summit in this city.

The summit aims to bring together key players and stakeholders from across the region to discuss advancements and challenges in the fisheries industry.

Pampanga Provincial Agriculturist Jimmy Manliclic opened the summit with his welcome remarks, followed by regional director Wilfredo Cruz’s inspirational message, highlighting the critical role of fisheries extension officers in the sustainable development of the region’s fisheries sector.

“Your dedication and innovative approaches are pivotal to our mission of promoting a strong and resilient fisheries industry,” Cruz said, emphasizing the need for continuous learning and adaptation to new technologies.

BFAR assistant director for Administrative Services Zaldy Perez expressed his support for the summit, citing that the agency’s commitment to empowering fisheries extension officers. He added, “This summit is a testament to our collective effort to enhance the capabilities of our officers, ensuring they are well-equipped to serve our fishing communities effectively.”

According to Cruz, the two-day summit featured comprehensive updates on the latest technologies in aquaculture and capture fisheries. Fisheries Extension Officers were introduced to cutting-edge methods and practices aimed at boosting productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Topics covered included advancements in fish farming techniques, innovations in sustainable capture methods, and the integration of digital tools for better resource management.