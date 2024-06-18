Belmonte announces biggest event for LGBTQIA+

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday announced the biggest event the city will host so far for the LGBTQIA+ sector.

Happening on Saturday morning, 22 June, at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, the event, with the theme "Love Laban 2 Everyone", will feature performances by Vice Ganda, Bini, Ben&Ben, Glock 9, and other surprised guests.

Belmonte said the hosting of the event is the city's way of "acknowledging" the LGBTQIA+ contribution, not only to the city, but the whole society.

"Ang QC matagal nang kaagapay ng LGBTQIA+ upang wakasan na ang iba't ibang uri ng diskriminasyon (sa LGBTQIA+)," Belmonte said, as she recalled the first ever gay pride parade in Asia that happened on 26 June 1994.

"Ten years after that, in 2014, we passed the first Local Gender Fair Ordinance," she said to make the city "a safe place" for the sector, to show that the local goverment really cares to everyone. It also created the pride council and protection centers.

Belmonte also boasted the passage of QC Right to Care Ordinance last October "as template" for gender fair.

"So there is so much to celebrate this year's Pride Month," Belmonte said.

Vince Liban, national convenor of Pride Ph., the biggest network of LGBTQIA+, on the other hand, said that there will also be two marches in the afternoon -- the Love March that will come from Morato Avenue and will be participated by QC contingent and representatives from businesses and embassies as well as tourists.

The Laban March, considered as "sweet girl march" where members of the LGBTQIA+ sector will walk from Matalino Street in the UP area and will converged at the QC Memorial Circle at around 5:00 p.m.

"The Pride Ph. always share the dream of this big event (for LGBTQIA+) with QC," Liban said.

One of the highlights of the Pride Month observation, Belmonte said, is a graduation rite. "This is like a second chance for those who were not allowed to graduate as they are," Belmonte explained.

Quezon City Police District Director, P/Brig. Gen. Red Maranan, on the other hand, said they are planning to field over 2,000 cops to the event with other force multiplier from the QC Department of Public Safety and Order.