Banner 18 secured: Celtics rip Mavericks, claim record 18th NBA title

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th National Basketball Association (NBA) championship crown on Monday.

Humbled by Dallas in a 38-point Game 4 drubbing on Friday, Boston slammed the door on any chance of a Mavericks fightback to seal a 4-1 series victory at an electric TD Garden.

Tatum spearheaded a superb performance at both ends of the floor as Boston pulled clear of their archrival Los Angeles Lakers to stand alone with 18 NBA titles.

The emphatic win came 16 years to the day after Boston’s last NBA Finals win — over the Lakers — in 2008.

“Oh my God. It’s a surreal feeling. We did it,” a jubilant Tatum exclaimed after the triumph.

“We did it — oh my God, we did it!”

“This is an incredible feeling. I’m lost for words. I’m sorry.”

Jaylen Brown, who was named Finals Most Valuable Player, gave Tatum scoring support with 21 points, while Jrue Holiday added 15 and Derrick White 14.

“It was a full team effort,” said Brown, who averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in five Finals games.

The defeat marked a miserable end to the finals for Dallas duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who had led the Western Conference fifth seeds on an improbable giant-killing journey to the NBA Finals.

Doncic, sensational during the Mavs’ game four rout of the Celtics, finished with 28 points.

“I’m proud of every guy that stepped on the floor, all the coaches, all the people behind,” defeated Doncic said afterwards.

“Obviously, we didn’t win the Finals, but we did have a hell of a season and I’m proud of every one of them.”

Asked what was going through his mind, Doncic replied: “Nothing. Sad that we lost.”

Irving scored a meager 15 points while being taunted with chants of “Kyrie sucks!” by Celtics fans still rankled by his departure from the team in 2019.

Irving, however, was able take positives from the defeat, noting that Dallas boast a young core with plenty of room for improvement.

“We got to the top of the mountain and we failed, so now we have to start at the bottom, and that should be inspiring,” Irving said.

“I see an opportunity for us to really build our future in a positive manner where this is almost like a regular thing for us, and we’re competing for championships.”