Amb. Endo pays courtesy call on Budget chief Pangandaman

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy visit to Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman at the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on 14 June 2024.

During the meeting, Ambassador Endo and Secretary Pangandaman noted the crucial role played by DBM’s prudent but agile fiscal management in sustaining not only the Philippines’ economic growth but also fruitful bilateral partnerships under Japan’s official development assistance (ODA). Ambassador Endo also exchanged views on the Mindanao Peace Process with Secretary Pangandaman, who serves as co-chairperson of the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) for the national government side.

Both parties agreed to continue meaningful engagements of the governments of Japan and the Philippines in the regularly held High-level Joint Committee Meeting on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation in order to advance areas of mutual concern to the two countries.