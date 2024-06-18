Abdilla, Pareja vie in BVR Sipalay leg

National team stalwarts Ranran Abdilla and AJ Pareja hope that their international experience will come into play as they headline the nine-team men’s field in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) on Tour Sipalay leg on 22 to 23 June at the Poblacion Beach.

Abdilla and Pareja are coming off a stint in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures recently, where they gained a lot of learnings from top-caliber teams.

Abdilla and Pareja reached the Spiez, Switzerland main draw, and the Alas Pilipinas duo also played in the Battipaglia and Cervia, Italy legs.

Gen Eslapor, who joined forces with Kly Orillaneda for the national team in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures, will banner the women’s division entries with her younger sister Euri teaming up for Strong Group Athletics.

Gen, a University of Santo Tomas (UST) standout, is looking forward to play with Euri, a University of the Philippines stalwart, in the BVR on Tour for the first time.

Abdilla won with Rancel Varga as his partner for Harbor Pilot in last year’s Sipalay leg via five-match sweep.

Aussies Luca Rocker-Graham and Killian Donovan will add spice to the men’s competition, which also has UST’s Aldwin Gupiteo and Dom Gabito, Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Kyle Retiza and Mikko Espartero, De La Salle University’s Andre Espejo and Chris Hernandez, Air Force’s Pol Salvador and Edwin Tolentino, Cebu’s Samlet Booc and Michael Marabe, and two Sipalay pairs, Ivan Sanao and John Lloyd Guntan, and Johnrel Talita and John Joseph Mirasol.

Also gunning for a second straight women’s title in Sipalay is Honey Grace Cordero, who won the 2023 championship with a 5-0 record with sand court veteran Roma Joy Doromal for Grass to Bone.

Cordero, who will be suiting up for National University for college in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87, will be paired with Kat Epa.

Completing the nine-team women’s cast are FEU’s Melody Pons and Gerzel Petallo, UST’s Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella, Pontevedra’s Perper Cosas and Erjane Magdato, Negros’ Bea Tan and Bianca Lizares, University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos’ Edrilyn Garbajosa and Kyla Gallego and two teams from Sipalay, the pairs of Kimberly Babe Deuyan and Trisha Gene Geneblaza, and Japttia Rose Arquiro and Princess Kyle Judilla.