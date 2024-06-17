Vu survives playoff thriller, bags LPGA title

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Lilia Vu staged a sensational final round charge before winning a playoff to complete a fairytale comeback victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic in Michigan on Sunday.

Vu, who returned to action this week after missing most of the 2024 season with a back injury, fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 at Blythefield Country Club in suburban Grand Rapids to finish with a 72-hole 16-under-par aggregate of 272.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines struggled, closing with a six-over-par 78 to finish at the 62nd spot for a $6,999 cash prize.

Vu’s performance was good enough to send her into a sudden-death playoff with Lexi Thompson and Australia’s Grace Kim, who wilted over the final 18 holes after leading by five shots after Saturday’s third round. Kim advanced to the playoff after a closing one-over 73.

The troika grabbed birdies on the first playoff hole, the par-five 18th, and then repeated the trio of birdies after replaying 18 for the second playoff hole.

On both occasions, Kim had difficult eagle putts to snatch victory but was unable to convert either. The third playoff hole headed to the par-five fourth, and it was Vu who kept her nerve as the tension mounted.

The 26-year-old from California looked to be in trouble after sending her second shot into a greenside bunker.

But a brilliant sand wedge left her with a short birdie putt, and after Thompson and Kim missed their birdie chances, she duly rolled in the six-footer to clinch the fifth LPGA title of her career which she described as her “most meaningful” title.

“There was a time two months ago where I was just crying on the range not being sure if I would ever play a tournament again without pain,” Vu said, referring to her injury woes.

“To be here today, it’s just incredible. Just the team I have around me, they’ve supported me through everything and I just can’t believe that we’re in this position today.”

“I definitely wasn’t in the mindset of winning. I just happened to win.”

But the loss was another agonizing near miss for Kim, who saw her five-shot lead evaporate early in the final round after a shaky start that included back-to-back bogeys on her first two holes.