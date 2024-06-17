VNL stakes ranking points

The world of volleyball watches as the Philippines hosts eight elite teams in Week 3 of the Volleyball Nationals League (VNL) men’s tournament starting Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Reigning Olympic champion France, fan favorite Japan and the United States headline the cast along with world No. 4 Brazil, No. 11 Germany, No. 12 Canada, No. 13 The Netherlands and No. 17 Iran.

The VNL aptly precedes the country’s first-time solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship next year.

Led by 2023 VNL Best Setter Micah Christenson, the Americans marked its Manila debut with high anticipation from local fans.

France (No. 4), Japan (No. 5), Brazil (No. 6) and Canada (No. 7) currently sit inside the Top 8 of the VNL standings after two legs with reigning world champion Italy, Slovenia and Poland leading the race so far.

Germany, USA, the Netherlands and Team USA sit at 11th, 12th, 13th and 16th place, respectively — making it an expected fiery action as they aim to climb the ladder entering the homestretch of the preliminary phase.

The Netherlands and Brazil roll the red carpet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday followed by the main game between Japan and Canada at 8:30 p.m.

Germany and France then take the court at 3 p.m. before the duel between USA and Iran at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.