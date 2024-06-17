Vargas dazzled by Bolts’ electrifying performance

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) chairman Ricky Vargas couldn’t help but feel proud of Meralco’s maiden title in the league after beating San Miguel Beer, 80-78 in Game 6 of the Philippine Cup finals last Sunday.

Vargas, who is also the team governor of TNT, told DAILY TRIBUNE the Bolts’ win is a testament to their hard work and success the squad put in the series and shows that on any given day, any PBA team can make a deep run and challenge for the title.

“They had a very strong system and played so well as a team. It’s a new Meralco, no wonder they won,” Vargas said, who watched the match along with sports patron Manny Pangilinan and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“They beat the best team in the league and it is an excellent six games between them. That’s PBA Basketball.”

It took Meralco 14 years before finally savoring the sweetness of a PBA championship.

Vargas also hopes that with this win, basketball fans will see that the league is more than just the big teams like the Beermen, TNT Tropang Giga and crowd darling Barangay Ginebra picking up trophies every year.

“It’s also not fair to say it’s always San Miguel or always TNT winning. There are many things other than players,” Vargas said.

“You have the culture, you have the management and coaching staff. That’s what makes a successful franchise.”

With Meralco’s PBA title, Vargas said Pangilinan has a great reward in store for the squad.

But as to what that reward is, Vargas politely declined to divulge details.

“We are thankful for all of them. The rewards will be good and will be coming to them,” Vargas said.