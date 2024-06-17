Top public hospital director feted

In line with the celebration of its 453rd anniversary, the local government of Manila recognized the director of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center (GABMC) for his unwavering service in the span of 30 years at Tondo, Manila.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has feted GABMC director Dr. Teodoro “Ted” Martin for his dedicated services to the city during the “Gawad Pagkilala sa mga Kawani ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila” — one of the highlights lined up for the celebration of the 453rd “Araw ng Maynila” on 24 June 2024.

Martin’s impressive career in Manila began in 1994 when he joined the city government service. He started as the head of Pediatrics at Ospital ng Tondo.

His talents were quickly recognized and in 2007, he was promoted to director of Ospital ng Tondo.

Then-Mayor Fred Lim was so impressed with Martin’s work that he appointed him director of Ospital ng Maynila in 2009. At that time, the Ospital ng Maynila was the only free public hospital in the city.

Lim planned to build five more public hospitals to serve other districts for free and recognizing Martin’s leadership skills, he appointed him to head the new Justice Jose Abad Santos Mother and Child Hospital in the city’s third district which he held from 2010 to 2013.