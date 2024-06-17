The unseen Taraka

Exciting news for Mindanaoans and people who love traveling! Araw ng Lanao del Sur is fast approaching. While we anticipate its arrival, let’s explore one of Lanao del Sur’s hidden gems, often overlooked but truly worth experiencing.

Under the leadership of Mayor Atty. Amenodin U. Sumagayan, Taraka aims to ascend to finally make a name for itself. Though challenging, the current administration prioritizes tourism development, determined to put Taraka on the tourism map.

But first, where did the place get its intimidating name? The place’s name was anointed after the dignified leader who spearheaded the construction of a large canal to stimulate the gush of upstream water, irrigating the vast land. The leader not only cleared and cultivated the land but also guaranteed a water supply for his people’s daily needs.

Local history suggests that prior to Islam’s arrival in Mindanao, the area was an impenetrable forest rich in folklore and myths. More than the myths, Taraka really holds a profound momentous stature for the royals of Mindanao, as the prestigious label of Sultan-sa-Masiu can only be officially acknowledged within this municipality, as any recognition of the said title beyond the horizons of Taraka is deemed nonbinding without appropriate royal declaration.

Believe me when I tell you that the intrigue surrounding Taraka only deepens from here as the area is teeming with ancient sites and artifacts that have left an indelible mark on the annals of Mindanaoan heritage.

The first thing you need to see in this underrated place is the Torogan. The Royal House or Torogan in Samporna was built and maintained by Maruhom Rahmatullah and Maruhom Jalalodin of the Gapa-o-Balindong, Taraka, Lanao del Sur.

As the capital of the Pangampong-a-Masiu and the principal seat of power for the Sultan-sa-Masiu, the Gapa-o-Balindong holds great significance. This alone makes the Torogan one of the most sacred and important places for Mindanaoans.

The next place on your list is the Baab-Ur-Rahman Mosque or the Gate of Mercy in Barangay Maruhom. The mosque is nearly 300 years old and is the second mosque to be constructed in the country.

Since it was the people of Taraka who reportedly were the first to be converted to Islam, the mosque holds the utmost importance to the history of Islam in Mindanao and in the Philippines as well.

The places are not the only ones you should delve into. The Dibarosan should make it on your list, as it is a stone used by Islamic law to inflict the death penalty on criminals, particularly those judged for severe crimes such as murder and adultery.

Back in the day, public executions were instrumental in ingraining morality in the Marano Muslim people. As time went by, only the people of Taraka continued this form of moralistic and public execution long after other municipalities called it quits, making the Dibarosan an enduring symbol of their steadfast faith in the law of their religion.

The next thing you should see are the omoys, which are three huge Chinese stonewares called gusi or abdans. Despite not being as renowned for trading as municipalities like Malabang, Ganassi, or Marawi in the past, the accumulation of these jars underscores Taraka’s affluence as a significant trade hub, a fact often overlooked by many.

Legend says there used to be four of them, with the fourth gusi disappearing into the Taraka River with a young girl inside, trapped while playing hide-and-seek. Hearing a fourth one really adds to its mystery.

Another thing that you should definitely watch out for is the 18th-century bronze Dutch-made bell in Taraka, created by Johan Nicolaus Derck in 1734. Hanging in the Torogan of Saripada Makaalang ko Bayabaw Masiu Mardan every Ramadhan, it was used to alarm people for sahur, the early dawn meal.

Believing it to be a war booty from Maranao attacks adds an intriguing layer to its story.

Taraka really has an often overlooked history with bells. One notable example is the Bell of Pugaan of Agusan, which has been missing since the Japanese period, last seen in Tamparan. Besides, stories abound of Muslim Maranao families in the municipality preserving bells as heirlooms or pusaka.

It’s reassuring to see the administration prioritizing the development of essential infrastructure to bolster tourism potential.

Endeavors include the construction and rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, flood control structures, hanging bridges and multi-purpose halls that aim to showcase Taraka’s resonant traditions and customs to enrich its tourism appeal.

A major step towards promoting tourism in the municipality is the establishment of a framework for institutionalizing the Tourism Development Council and Local Culture and Arts Council in Taraka.

This strategic decision holds the promise of long-term benefits, allowing the local government to tap into the expertise and insights of various stakeholders involved in tourism.

All the while, the Local Culture and Arts Council can concentrate on preserving and fostering the municipality’s rich cultural heritage, enticing more visitors and guaranteeing the longevity of Taraka’s cherished heritage.

These snippets only scratch the surface of Taraka’s vast significance. As Araw ng Lanao draws near, why don’t you give Taraka a try and immerse yourself in its culturally rich environment, where one can truly experience the essence of being a Mindanaoan? The tandem of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal A. Adiong, Jr. and vice governor Mujam R. Adiong is strong enough to foster peace and order and economic development in the province.