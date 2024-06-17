Stage rage

Milkshakes may not be healthy for everyone. Certainly not for a politician like Nigel Farage, the new leader of the United Kingdom’s right-wing Reform UK political party.

Farage is running for a seat in Britain’s parliament and is currently on the election campaign trail to woo voters in the seaside town of Clacton which he seeks to represent. In his first public speech on 4 June, he got a taste of a milkshake in an unexpected way.

As Farage was leaving the venue after talking with voters, a woman rushed up to him, splashed a milkshake on his face and ran away, the New York Post (NYP) reported. The incident was caught on camera and the video and photos of a messed up Farage went viral.

The footage showed Farage wiping the milkshake off his face and jacket while being escorted away by bodyguards. The protester was later identified as 25-year-old Victoria Thomas-Bowen, an OnlyFans model who supports a rival candidate.

Farage described the incident as “quite frightening,” but said it was just one of the risks of doing old-fashioned meet-and-greets with voters, according to NYP.

Stage comedian Jaime Caravaca, meanwhile, received a more solid response from an unwelcome audience member which stemmed from his online comment about a baby.

Reacting to an earlier post on X of Alberto Pugilato showing off his 3-month-old baby with the caption “Pride and joy,” Caravaca said, “Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c–k,” NYP reported.

“Do you think my son was going to eat a black man’s d–k? At three months?” the father screamed, according to NYP. He told Caravaca to apologize for the remark.

Soon Pugilato appeared in Caravaco’s audience. The comedian was in the middle of his set in Madrid on 3 June when the enraged dad abruptly stormed the stage and pummeled him in the head, according to NYP.