Shanti Dope raw and unfiltered in new EP

Shanti Dope just dropped his latest EP, Drugs.

The seven-track collection takes listeners on an introspective journey through the rapper’s personal experiences and societal observations. The standout track, “Thug,” is featured on Spotify PH’s Bago Sa Kalye, Tatak Pinoy and Kalye playlists.

Drugs stands as a poignant reflection on contemporary society, where various forms of addiction often go unnoticed. Through his music, Shanti Dope illuminates how fame, vanity and the pursuit of affirmation have shifted from niche experiences to widespread obsessions. The EP opens with “Lift Off Freestyle,” a track symbolizing the desire to escape reality’s constraints and explore new dimensions, mirroring a quest for liberation from societal pressures.

Each song is characterized by its raw and unfiltered nature. The artist delves deep into his life, sharing the pain of losing friends to street violence, the heartache of betrayal by a lover, and even cinematic, almost fictional scenarios that offer a window into his unique perspective on various events.

Drugs marks a pivotal phase in Shanti Dope’s career, showcasing his willingness to share unfiltered truths and engage with his audience on a profound level. He aims to convey his message in its purest, most creative form, free from conventional constraints.

Drugs is available for streaming on digital music streaming platforms.