Senator: China has no right to enforce domestic laws in neighbors’ EEZ

Senator Francis Tolentino has strongly condemned China’s recent actions in the South China Sea, asserting that Beijing has no authority to enforce its domestic laws within neighboring countries’ exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

Tolentino maintained that China’s imposition of a fishing ban and anti-trespassing measures across the South China Sea, which infringe on the Philippine EEZ, flagrantly violates numerous international laws, including humanitarian and human rights standards.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Masinloc, Zambales, attended by 452 fisherfolk, Tolentino voiced outrage over Chinese policies obstructing Filipino fishermen from their traditional fishing grounds at Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal). He called upon the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to explore alternative livelihood opportunities for affected fishermen amid ongoing territorial disputes with China.

Phillip Macapanas, a 46-year-old fisherman with decades of experience, passionately expressed his community’s plight, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene and safeguard Filipino fishing rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Macapanas detailed the challenges faced, including encounters with Chinese vessels that disrupt their fishing activities by seizing prime catches and leaving inferior fish behind.

Tensions escalated following China’s recent enforcement of a four-month fishing ban and new regulations empowering its coast guard to detain foreigners accused of illegally entering the South China Sea for up to 60 days without trial.

Despite earlier assurances from Philippine authorities, local fishermen reported restrictions imposed by the Masinloc local government in response to aggressive Chinese maritime presence.

Masinloc Mayor Arsenia Lim clarified that while local authorities advised caution due to heightened Chinese Coast Guard activities, they did not outright ban fishermen from accessing disputed waters.