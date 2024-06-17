Remains of 3 OFWs arrive from Kuwait

The remains of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in a residential building fire in Kuwait arrived in the Philippines on Monday afternoon.

The families of Jesus Lopez, Edwin Petras Petilla, and Jeffrey Fabrigas Cayubay were at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) when the bodies arrived at approximately 4:21 p.m. via Emirates Airlines flight EK332 from Dubai.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnel Ignacio were also at the airport to receive the remains. The families are preparing to transport the remains to their respective provinces.

DMW spokesperson Toby Nebrida provided an update on the two other OFWs who were critically injured in the fire. One has been transferred to a medical facility for further treatment, while the other remains in the intensive care unit.

The DMW, OWWA and Department of Foreign Affairs coordinated efforts to expedite the repatriation process in response to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.