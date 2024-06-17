Phl flatly denies CCG ‘ramming’ claim

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) yesterday denied accusations by the China Coast Guard (CCG) that a Philippine vessel “deliberately” rammed a Chinese ship during a recent resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, called the CCG’s claim “deceptive and misleading,” reiterating that the AFP complies with international law in its operations that take place within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“The AFP will not dignify the deceptive and misleading claim of the China Coast Guard,” Trinidad said. “Our humanitarian rotation and resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal are lawful under international law and well within our EEZ.”

The Office of the President and the Department of Foreign Affairs had yet to respond at press time to DAILY TRIBUNE’s request for their reactions to the CCG allegation.

The CCG alleged that at 5:59 a.m. on 17 June, a Philippine vessel caused a collision by ignoring warnings and approaching the Chinese ship unprofessionally. The CCG refers to Ayungin as Ren’ai Reef, which the Philippines also calls Scarborough Shoal.

“The Philippine replenishment ship ignored China’s repeated solemn warnings, violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, and deliberately approached the Chinese ship in an unprofessional manner causing a collision,” the CCG said.

Vital route

The CCG said it implemented control measures against the Philippine ship “in accordance with the law” and asserted that “the responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines.”

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard’s spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, declined to address the CCG’s allegations directly.

“As far as the PCG is concerned, we are not in a position to provide any details on this issue. This is not a PCG operation,” Tarriela said.

The South China Sea is a vital maritime route with significant strategic and economic importance. Besides the Philippines and China, other countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, have competing claims to various parts of the region.

China has asserted its “indisputable sovereignty” over most of the South China Sea, delineated by its “nine-dash line” boundary that encompasses a large portion of the waters. This claim was invalidated by an international tribunal in 2016.

The AFP has been conducting regular resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded Philippine Navy ship that serves as a military outpost at Ayungin Shoal in response to China’s ongoing assertions and activities.

Trinidad condemned China’s aggressive actions and presence in the West Philippine Sea, saying they infringe on Philippine sovereignty and escalate regional tensions.

“The main issue remains to be the illegal presence and actions of Chinese vessels within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which infringes on our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” Trinidad said. “The continued aggressive actions of the CCG are escalating tensions in the region.”

The Group of Seven (G7) nations last week issued a statement condemning China’s “coercive actions” in the South China Sea.

They expressed support for the rules-based international order and urged China to adhere to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.