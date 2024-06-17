Perpsquad eyes cheerdance diadem

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is determined to end its misfortune when it competes in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association Cheerleading Championship on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

After four consecutive bridesmaid finishes, the Altas Perpsquad is in a perfect position to bring the crown back to its Las Piñas campus following months of intense preparation.

Perpsquad head coach Ruffa Rosario said contrary to the previous season, where they had 13 rookies, they will parade only two newcomers this year, making it easier for them to execute the routines and stunts with precision, grace and accuracy.

“Now we are in mental training, not like last season, we are still chasing some skills, now we pulled out mental training,” said Rosario, who is looking to lead the Antonio Tamayo-owned institution its 10th cheerdance title.

“What I tell them is that there is no next round in the cheerleading competition. It’s a one-day tournament. If we lose now, our chance to gain revenge will be next season. It’s like competing in track and field.”