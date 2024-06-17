Parañaque cops collar shooting suspects

Operatives from the Parañaque Police arrested multiple suspects following a shooting incident early Sunday morning inside a residential building along Roxas Boulevard in Barangay Tambo.

Southern Police District (SPD) director PBGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete identified two injured suspects as alias Li and alias Lo, both Chinese nationals residing in the building. They were transported to Ospital ng Parañaque for medical treatment.

Six suspects were also arrested and were identified as alias Peng, a 43-year-old Chinese national residing in a nearby building; alias Cheng, a Chinese national residing within the same complex; and alias Deng, a Chinese national residing in the same building as Peng.

The other three were identified as alias Ken, a Filipino driver/bodyguard residing in Barangay San Isidro; alias Tu, a 42-year-old Chinese national residing in the same tower as Cheng and alias Liu, a 34-year-old Chinese national also residing in the same tower as Cheng.

Meantime, police are on the hunt for the other four remaining suspects identified as alias Yu, a 32-year-old Chinese national; alias Marlon, a Filipino; alias Bo, a Chinese national and alias Tony, a Filipino driver.

Witnesses, including residents, housekeeping staff, a security guard and a vendor, are assisting in the investigation.

Responding officers from the Parañaque Police Tambo Substation and local watchmen arrived promptly at the scene and its Forensic Unit recovered five fired cartridge cases and one deformed slug from the crime scene.

Following an investigation, officers apprehended key suspects in various locations. Alias Peng and Deng were arrested in Pasay City, while alias Cheng was apprehended in Clark, Pampanga. Firearms and ammunition, including a .22 Magnum Revolver and a 9mm pistol with live ammunition, were recovered during the arrests.

CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying alias Ken, who was later arrested at his residence. Police seized a 9mm pistol, extra magazines, a cellular phone, and a motor vehicle from Ken.

Investigators identified alias Bo as the mastermind behind the incident. He was previously arrested by CIDG-SPD in December 2022 for unrelated criminal activities.

With the arrest of several suspects and the identification of the mastermind, police consider the case solved. Authorities are preparing complaints for violations of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and frustrated murder against the arrested suspects through inquest proceedings at the Parañaque Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrested suspects underwent paraffin tests at the SPD Forensic Unit located at Camp Bagong Diwa and recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic examination.