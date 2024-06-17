P147-million Cabadbaran lands have no title

At least 60 landholdings with a P147.4-million market value in Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte were not properly supported with a certificate of titles, jeopardizing the city’s assets and putting it at risk to third-party claims, the Commission on Audit (CoA) said.

The 2023 audit report showed that the city government had acquired 94 land parcels costing P345,669,169. Of the number, only 34 land assets with a combined value of P198,222,537 were registered in its name under the Torrens Title System.

State auditors found that out of the 60 unregistered lots, with a total cost of P147,446,632, 16 were still in the previous owner’s name.

The local government units, through its mayor, are responsible for the proper and effective use and management of real estate it possesses under Section 148 of CoA Circular No. 92-386.

The local chief executive is required to register all real estate owned by the LGU under the Torrens Title System and safeguard it from any third-party claims, unlawful occupants or the like.

“It should be emphasized that the certificate of title is considered legal and absolute proof of ownership that protects the interest of the city from adverse claims and possible encumbrances, thus, with titled lots, the city can immediately put to rest all claims of ownership from third parties,” the auditing body said.

While 44 of the 60 lands were supported with tax declarations and its corresponding deeds of sale, CoA maintained that it could still lead to ownership disputes.

“Several government buildings constructed on the area may be put to risk for other claims,” it said.

The acting city assessor, meanwhile, told auditors that efforts are already underway to establish absolute ownership in the subject lands, including those 16 that were still named to the prior owner.

He also committed that Cabadbaran LGU would conduct a thorough inventory of the identified landholdings and take immediate action and reconcile the noted deficiencies.