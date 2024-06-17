Oro, Sinfuego set pace in JPGT Iloilo

ILOILO — Rey Oro navigated a challenging front nine to finish with a six-over 76 to secure a three-stroke lead over Eddie Gonzales Jr. in the boys’ 16-18 category of the ICTSI Junior Philippine Golf Tour Iloilo Visayas Series at the Iloilo Golf Club here on Monday.

The opening round of the three-leg regional series showcased dominant performances across several age divisions on the demanding par-70 course. The heavily-wooded layout, with its requirement for accurate drives, precise wedge shots and firm putting on sloped greens, tested all participants.

Oro managed one birdie against seven bogeys in wet conditions, emerging as the top performer after the first 18 holes of the 72-hole competition.

His standout moment came on the par-4 sixth hole, where an errant drive hit a tree and landed in a fairway bunker. Oro reached the green and sank a 16-foot putt for birdie.

“I hit good shots and my putting clicked,” the 17-year-old from Bacolod said.

Gonzales, playing two flights ahead of Oro, finished with a 79, thanks to birdies on two of the last four holes on the front nine. Despite a triple-bogey on the seventh hole, he stayed within striking distance.

Paul Oro also put himself in contention with an 81, while Arsenio Acuña IV, Rinz Vesinica, and Sean Sinfuego posted scores of 83, 84, and 85, respectively.

In the girls’ 16-18 category, Santa Barbara natives Rhiena Sinfuego and Necky Tortosa are set for a close contest. Sinfuego carded a 96, while Tortosa, who plays with one arm, scored a 102.

Tortosa, a senior at Santa Barbara National Comprehensive High School, expressed her determination to compete and her excitement about the tournament.

“I really wanted to play golf. I was really excited when I learned that the JPGT will hold a tournament here. So I trained and practiced the last seven days,” Tortosa said.

Sinfuego, an 18-year-old from Pina University of Iloilo, shared her nervousness but also her joy at participating in the event sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“It’s nerve-wracking, but we’re happy because we got to play in this kind of event,” Sinfuego said.

“We need more practice because we have just recently returned to playing after the pandemic.”

Hannah Bernardo struggled with a 125, placing her third, while Blessy Solinap shot a 130.

In the youngest category (8-9) set over 36 holes, Kvan Alburo made a 91 to open a 27-stroke lead over Glover Sinfuego in the boys’ side, while Denise Mendoza delivered an impressive 12-over 82, leading by 39 strokes over Ana Marie Aguilar, who scored a 121.

In the 10-12 division, also disputed over 36 holes, Cailey Gonzales posted a remarkable four-over 74, with two birdies against six bogeys, taking a seven-stroke lead over Zuri Bagaloyos, who scored an 81. Tea Bernardino stood third with an 87.