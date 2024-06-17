Nokia, Globe seek enhanced network

Globe Telecom will deploy its Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) system in key areas including North Luzon, South Luzon, National Capital Region, Visayas and Mindanao.

The system seeks to modernize its infrastructure and provide improved broadband experience for customers.

Finnish firm Nokia said once deployed, Globe Telecom’s residential wireline postpaid and prepaid broadband services will be faster and more efficient.

The new solution will help Globe Telecom optimize the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), it will also introduce a capability to support Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, enabling Globe to offer the solution towards Fixed Mobile Convergence.

Nokia’s solution includes 7750 Service Router, which will be used as a BNG platform to support broadband services with subscriber management, bandwidth management and per-subscriber policy control. Globe Telecom will also use Nokia’s 7750 SR Extended Services Appliance (ESA) to support Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT) and Application Assurance functions.

Joel Agustin, senior vice president, Network Planning and Engineering, Network Technical Group at Globe Telecom, said: “We are committed to continuously improving our network infrastructure to provide the best possible broadband experience to our subscribers.”