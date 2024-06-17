Newsome, Fajardo recharge batteries ahead of Gilas duties

Gilas Pilipinas players Chris Newsome and June Mar Fajardo will be taking short rests before joining the training camp at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Riga, Latvia from 2 to 7 July.

Newsome, who steered the Bolts to their first-ever Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) championship after a thrilling 80-78 Game 6 win in the Philippine Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, said the work doesn’t stop as he needs to stay in shape against tougher opponents in the OQT.

The fourth overall pick of the 2015 PBA Draft finished the championship series against San Miguel Beer with 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in six games and was named as the PBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

“My work doesn’t stop here. I kinda had that in my head that even if we won today, I’m still going to show up to the gym tomorrow,” Newsome said.

“I might take time off for a day or two but I gotta stay in the gym to get my game rhythm. My mind is already in playoff intensity so I feel that I’m ready for the Olympic qualifier and I’m excited to see the guys on Friday.”

Gilas will begin its training camp on 21 June before flying to Europe on the 25th for some tune up games before the OQT where only the winner of the tournament will be given a spot to the Paris Olympics.

The Philippines is in Group A with host Latvia and Georgia in the upcoming OQT.

Also set to join the Gilas pool is June Mar Fajardo as he would be going home first to Cebu before joining the national team in Laguna.

Fajardo had a double-double game of 21 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough.

“I’m going home to Cebu first to rest. I’ll be back before the send-off on the 19th,” Fajardo said.

“There’s nothing seriously painful in my body. It’s just that this series has been rough.”

The Philippines will try to make it to the Olympics and end a 52-year-absence in the biggest sporting event in the world.