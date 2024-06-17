Marina systems hacked

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on Monday confirmed that four of its web-based systems were attacked and compromised yesterday, 16 June 2024.

“Concerned MARINA officials and employees were immediately deployed at its Central Office to implement expeditious measure to ensure the protection of the integrity of the systems. The MARINA IT team, with the assistance of DICT Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center is currently conducting investigation as well as accelerating its efforts to mitigate data breach and to have systems operational to receive and process applications on Tuesday, 18 June 2024,” Marina said in an announcement.

“The MARINA commits to strengthen its cyber security protocols to prevent any future cyber attack,” it added.

Marina spokesperson Lui Delos Santos, in a Viber message to DAILY TRIBUNE said the matter is still under investigation, and the infiltrated system includes the Expedite System but not the SRB/SID System, or the system that contains the seafarer’s data when processing Seaman’s Book.