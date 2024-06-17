Marcos, FL Liza tells Filipino Muslims to foster relationships on Eid’l Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos urged Filipino Muslims on Monday to foster relationships while serving the community as the Islamic community celebrated Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a message, Marcos called on Filipinos to “grow in wisdom and fortitude” and embrace being courageous even at the expense of their own comfort and security.

Marcos said the solemn occasion is a "special opportunity" to contemplate the story and life of Ibrahim, whose unwavering faith and boundless love for Allah have become fundamental principles of Islamic teachings.

"As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” Marcos said.

Marcos also added that Filipinos will do "what it takes to be courageous even at the expense of comfort and security" in treading the path of righteousness.

“We will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” he said.

Marcos also emphasized the importance of community and spiritual reliance, advocating for a life enriched with purpose and driven by the collective well-being of society.

He expressed hope that Filipinos will continue to pursue clarity and kindness, especially during challenging times.

"Let us continue to radiate goodness to those around us, confident that—with the right intention and conduct—the true, the good, and the beautiful will prosper now and in the years to come," Marcos said.