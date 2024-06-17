Marcos, FL Liza tells Filipino Muslims to foster relationships on Eid’l Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos urged Filipino Muslims on Monday to foster relationships while serving the community as the Islamic community celebrated Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.
In a message, Marcos called on Filipinos to “grow in wisdom and fortitude” and embrace being courageous even at the expense of their own comfort and security.
Marcos said the solemn occasion is a "special opportunity" to contemplate the story and life of Ibrahim, whose unwavering faith and boundless love for Allah have become fundamental principles of Islamic teachings.
"As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” Marcos said.
Marcos also added that Filipinos will do "what it takes to be courageous even at the expense of comfort and security" in treading the path of righteousness.
“We will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” he said.
Marcos also emphasized the importance of community and spiritual reliance, advocating for a life enriched with purpose and driven by the collective well-being of society.
He expressed hope that Filipinos will continue to pursue clarity and kindness, especially during challenging times.
"Let us continue to radiate goodness to those around us, confident that—with the right intention and conduct—the true, the good, and the beautiful will prosper now and in the years to come," Marcos said.
In a separate social media post, the First Lady told the Filipino Muslims to advocate for service and sacrifice this Eid'l Adha.
The First Lady also said Eid’l Adha will pave the way toward stronger faith, better family relationships, and a united community.
"Eid’l Adha seeks to instill in everyone a sense of service and the corresponding sacrifices it entails towards a firmer faith, a stronger relationship with family and a united community," Araneta-Marcos said.
"I join Filipino Muslims all over the world in celebrating this sacred occasion. Happy Eid’l Adha," the First Lady added.
Eid’l Adha is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days, with many attending special prayers at major mosques and Islamic centers around the globe.
It is the second of the two major Muslim festivals, the first being Eid al-Fitr.
The Feast of Sacrifice commemorates the historic event when Ibrahim was commanded by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.