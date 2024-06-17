Magsayo back on track

Mark Magsayo punched himself into world title contention over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Following a one-sided unanimous decision at the MGM Grand, Magsayo is looking at getting a shot at the World Boxing Association super-featherweight jewels late this year.

If Magsayo’s camp can’t get a deal in place to meet defending champion Lamont Roach, the heavy-handed Filipino will keep himself busy to maintain his lofty standard.

In winning his second fight in the130-lb class, Magsayo relied heavily on his skill set and power to polish off the durable Ramirez.

He scored a knockdown —courtesy of a right to the head — to raise his record to 26-2 with 17 knockouts.

The loss dropped Ramirez’s mark to 28-4-3 with 13 knockouts.

“He’ll get another fight before the year comes to a close,” assured Magsayo’s chief handler Sean Gibbons.

Magsayo, now being trained by Wild Card tactician Marvin Somodio, has been residing in Los Angeles the past few years.