LGUs ordered to coordinate vs illegal POGOs

Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Monday ordered local government units to thwart illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations, saying they should coordinate with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

“PAOCC was created to run against anti-organized crime. Walang tao yan, binubuo ng ibat ibang agency ang head ay si Executive Secretary (Lucas Bersamin) to fight organized crime,” Abalos explained.

The DILG clarification came after Abalos also ordered local government executives to coordinate with proper agencies to go after POGO operators, citing the latest discovery of an international illegal gambling operations in Porac, Pampanga.

“Kaya nga inter-agency, para kayanin laban lahat ng illegal businesses. Two years ago, we raided the Lucky 99 in Porac. Bakit nabigyan uli (business permit)? This should be looked into by the task force including barangay captains (village chieftains) who give (POGO) clearances. You should start coordinating with other agencies to look into these activities,” Abalos told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Abalos said he already checked with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) how many of this gambling operators are still in the country.

“Nagpacheck ako sa Pagcor. Before over 200, now 43. Yan mga walang permit (licenses) are the ones who operates illegally, he said.

PAOCC’s mandate is to prepare and implement an anti-crime and anti-graft and corruption action plan and program, that according to Abalos, should be carried out by member agencies.

It is also tasked to adopt measures to ensure an effective and efficient anti-crime drive, as well as conduct intelligence and counter-intelligence operations against individuals involved in criminal activities.