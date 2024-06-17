JS Kirisame affirms commitment to strengthen regional and int'l cooperation to realize a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'

On 16 June 2024, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s (JMSDF) JS Kirisame, together with counterparts from the Philippine Navy, U.S. Navy, and the Royal Canadian Navy, affirmed their commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) during the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea.
Japan is committed to strengthening its partnerships with like-minded countries in upholding freedom of navigation and rule of law.