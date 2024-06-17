‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for third season

The HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon has been renewed for a third season.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon season two stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, head of HBO Drama Series and Films said, “George, Ryan and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon. We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

House of the Dragon season two has already captured acclaim from US critics for its “breathlessly exciting and gripping tale” (TheWrap) that “really is a return to Thrones’ golden age” (GQ). Esquire has deemed the second season “the biggest show of the summer,” while TV Guide hailed the series as “the grandest TV available,” and Collider declared it as “the best fantasy television show of the decade.”

Author George R.R. Martin serves as the show’s co-creator and executive producer and Ryan Condal as co-creator and showrunner. Condal also executive produces with Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

Catch House of the Dragon season two from 17 June on HBO and HBO GO. Subscribe to HBO GO online at www.hbogoasia.ph/ or the mobile app via the App Store or Play Store.