Go bats for Aklan quality healthcare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Sunday visited and inspected the Ibajay District Hospital Emergency Complex in Ibajay, Aklan — a project he championed as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, demonstrating his commitment to the health and welfare of Aklan and its people.

Go emphasized the critical importance of the new emergency building within Ibajay District Hospital to the local community. This facility is specifically designed to handle urgent and critical medical cases, significantly reducing response times for emergencies.

Given its proximity to tourist destinations like Boracay Island and Kalibo, the hospital plays a crucial role in ensuring that visitors and residents of the province receive timely and adequate medical services when needed.

“Establishing such an emergency building ensures that residents receive immediate and life-saving care during critical moments, which can make a decisive difference between life and death. It also eases the burden on larger hospitals by offering a localized option for urgent care, thereby enhancing healthcare delivery in the region,” Senator Go affirmed.

He said the building is crucial for expanding the hospital’s capacity and enhancing the quality of healthcare services offered to the community. The improved hospital infrastructure ensures that residents receive timely and efficient medical care, particularly crucial during emergencies.

By investing in these facilities, the senator is contributing to the establishment of a more resilient healthcare system that can better meet the needs of Ibajay’s population.

“This project is a significant step towards improving healthcare services in our community. Having an emergency complex is a tremendous help in ensuring that our fellow citizens receive immediate and proper medical assistance, especially in times of need,” expressed Go.

“As your public servant, I will continue to support such initiatives. We will not cease in advancing projects and programs that provide more comfortable and high-quality healthcare services to every Filipino. ‘Service is my habit’ and this is my commitment to you,” said Go, who is widely known as Mr. Malasakit.

The senator was accompanied by Governor Jo-en Miraflores, Ibajay Mayor Jose Miguel Miraflores, and former Governor Florencio Miraflores, among others.

Miraflores paid tribute to Go’s big contributions to the province.

“We thank him for the continuous support he has given to the province. He has visited here several times... always showing his support for our province. Let’s give a round of applause to Senator Bong Go,” Miraflores remarked during the relief event for indigent students later that day.

Go also endorsed the construction of a super health center in Ibajay, which he inspected on the same day, aiming to provide primary health services closer to the people. He distributed gift packs to barangay health workers present, underscoring his support for community healthcare.

A super health center serves as a local facility offering primary health services such as consultations, diagnostics, maternal and child health care, and immunizations. It plays a crucial role in ensuring immediate access to basic health services for residents and promoting preventive care and early intervention by eliminating the need for long-distance travel.

Across the province, there are 10 Super Health Centers established through collaborative efforts among Senator Go, the Department of Health, local government units, and fellow lawmakers as part of a nationwide initiative encompassing 700 centers.

Senator Go has been pivotal in advancing essential projects that enhance healthcare services and infrastructure in the region. Another significant initiative he has championed is the construction of key roads in Ibajay, specifically the Naisud Sitio Agacili-Paraw Road and the Aquino Sitio Tungan Road.

“These road projects are vital for the community as they improve mobility and facilitate quicker access to essential services and resources,” remarked Go. He commended the local government of Aklan for their dedication and collaboration in making these projects possible.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Filipinos, emphasizing that partnerships like these are crucial for sustainable community development and progress.

On the same day, Senator Go also participated in the opening ceremony of the Liga ng mga Barangay - Guimaras Barangay Congress 2024 held in Boracay Island.