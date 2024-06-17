GELLI DE BELEN NAMES THIS ACTRESS AS HER FAVORITE FASHIONISTA

Gelli de Belen is one showbiz fashionista who has always made it to the best-dressed list in her almost four decades in showbiz.

The actress reveals her fashion inspiration and her interests in putting up her daily total look.

“Naku, iba-iba siya; depende yan sa mood ko. Depende sa season, sa occasion. May mga times na feeling ko mataba ako. May mga times na naka-base sa nakikita ko sa IG, sa mga K-drama na napapanood ko. Yun ang nagiging inspiration (The inspiration is always different depending on my mood. There are days I feel overweight; now it’s always based on my favorite Korean dramas),” Gelli says.

Her long-time passion in binge-watching popular K-dramas greatly influences her daily fashion ideas and inspirations.

“Kung ano ang pinapanood ko lately, makikita nyo similar sa mga suot ng bida ang nagiging peg ko para sa outfit for the day na naka adjust dito sa atin kasi iba ang weather natin dito (It’s always similar with the lead actors of the Korean dramas I’m currently watching, I adjust the look to Philippine standards and weather),” the actress reveals.

And as Gelli thanks fashion experts for liking her sense of style through the years, she names this actress as her favorite fashionista.

“Si Kathryn Bernardo. She’s very casual, dressy — basta gusto ko siya manamit. Simple pero may dating (I like Kathryn Bernardo, she’s very simple but always makes an impact),” she says.

In general, Gelli has this advice to forever stay young. Her secret is very basic and doable, especially when she is faced with challenges.

“Ino-overcome ko kasi ganyan ang buhay. Darating talaga ang problema, darating ang stress (I try to overcome because that is life. Problems will come, and stress). You have to overcome it and if you have good friends especially if your family is there for you. Sabi nga nila (As they say), this, too, shall pass, di ba? So lahat ng problema lilipas din (So all problems will pass). Self-care. I want to be around longer for my children. Matagal pa so nag-aalaga ako ng katawan. I try na nag-e-exercise ako and do better, at syempre (We have a lot more years so I try to take care of myself. I try to exercise and do better, and of course), happy thoughts!” she adds.

Gelli is one of the hosts in GMA Network’s public service talk show, Si Manoy Ang Ninong Ko, now on its new season, Sundays, 7 a.m. nationwide, 8 a.m. Central and Eastern Visayas.