FLY THE FLAG

It is a role that only a chosen few have the privilege to do and be proud of.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will be sailing the River Seine as the Philippines’ flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Games on 26 July.

No less than Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino made the announcement, saying that Paalam and Petecio will be leading the Filipino delegation in the traditional parade of colors in the biggest and most prestigious sports event in the world.

He said since Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz didn’t make it, they have decided to tap Paalam and Petecio — the silver medalists in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

“Of course, because Hidilyn didn’t make it, who is our priority because she was the gold medalist in the last Olympics in Tokyo, we waited for other qualifiers,” Tolentino said after emerging from the fourth Journey to Paris meeting held at a restaurant in Makati City on Monday.

“Carlo Paalam made it so he will be our male flag bearer while for the female will be Nesthy Petecio. Both of them are silver medalists in the last Tokyo Olympics.”

It’s going to be Petecio’s second time to carry the national colors in the Olympics.

Shortly after clinching the silver medal, the 32-year-old Petecio also served as flag bearer in the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Games.

Leading the Filipinos in the opening of the Covid-delayed Summer Games in Tokyo were judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and Eumir Marcial, who subbed in for pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.

Obiena was the original choice but he failed to enter the Athletes Village 48 hours before the opening ceremonies as part of the health and safety protocols of the Olympic organizers.

Prior to Petecio and Marcial, professional boxer Manny Pacquiao served as flag bearer in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 before Romeo Brin did the honors after replacing Christopher Camat, who begged off to carry the flag due to schedule conflict in the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Still, the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines celebrated Petecio and Paalam’s selection, saying that it’s a proud moment for the federation that is looking to win its first Olympic gold medal.

“It was announced earlier by POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino during the final Olympic briefing,” Manalo said in an online exchange with Daily Tribune.

‘Very proud, of course! I told them that it is a tremendous honor to carry the flag at the grandest stage in sports and that they truly deserve this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’

He noted that having Paalam and Petecio leading the national contingent will be special as it also marks the centennial celebration of the Filipinos’ participation in the Summer Games.

Aside from Petecio and Paalam, also part of the Olympic delegation will be Marcial, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan of boxing; Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo of gymnastics; John Ceniza, Elreen Ando and Vanessa Sarno of weightlifting; Obiena of athletics, Joanie Delgaco of rowing; and Samantha Catantan of fencing.

Two more athletes from swimming and one from athletics will be added to Team Philippines via universality place, making it the biggest ever national delegation to the Summer Games since sending 26 athletes to the Barcelona Games in 1992.

The national delegation will be leaving in a couple of weeks to set up camp in the city of Metz in France while the boxers will motor to the German city of Saarbrücken for a mini camp before the Olympic inaugurals.

Metz and Saarbrücken are just an hour away from each other.