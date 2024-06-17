FEU restores its heritage sites

Home to the largest ensemble of Art Deco buildings in the country, Far Eastern University (FEU) in Manila reiterates its longstanding advocacy toward the preservation of Filipino cultural heritage with the meticulous restoration of its Administration Building.

The 75-year-old structure is an Art Deco masterpiece designed by Filipino architect and National Artist Pablo Antonio Sr.

It is one of six FEU buildings named National Cultural Treasure by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts through Museum Declaration-1-2018. It is also one of the buildings granted the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Asia-Pacific Honorable Mention Heritage Award in 2005.

This status, which showcases world-class Filipino structural and artistic designs, motivated the restoration.

“We restored the wallpaper and conducted tile restoration on the ground floor. While doing this, we made sure to retain the integrity of the original design to preserve the building’s status as an important heritage site not just in FEU but also in the entire country,” said Nida B. Bulanhagui, manager of Facilities and Technical Services Civil Engineering and Architectural Design Department (FTS CEADD).

Bulanhagui described the painstaking process of restoring the marble tiles in the main building, where each tile was carefully dismantled, numbered and handled to maintain its original arrangement and value. The tiles were cleaned to preserve their colors and designs before being reinstalled in their original positions.

The university allotted P1.2 million for the restoration project. Essential in the process was the jet grouting of the Administration Building to maintain the structural integrity of the heritage structure.

Aside from Italian sculptor Francesco Ricardo Monti’s bas reliefs depicting the various Philippine historical eras, the Administration Building also houses the country’s largest Art Deco mural, Antonio Dumlao’s Sarimanok Triptych in crushed glass and resin, and some Fernando Amorsolo paintings, all of which carry an important parcel of Filipino memory.

It is also the venue of the FEU Auditorium, which served as the first Cultural Center of the Philippines during the post-war years and now continues to serve as a venue for culture and the arts, thus enriching the students’ university experience.

Legacy of culture

and art preservation

Continuing the legacy of the university as a champion of heritage site preservation and protection, the FTS CEADD is also expecting the restoration of the Science Building and the Architecture and Fine Arts Building this year. In 2025, Nicanor Reyes Sr. Hall is scheduled for jet grouting.

“Expect more renovations and building projects in our campus in the following years. We want to give our students state-of-the-art experience in our campus while maintaining our promise in preserving important heritage sites,” Bulanhagui said.

Aside from the restoration projects, FEU also hosts symposiums on cultural preservation and innovation. Recently, FEU’s Institute of Architecture and Fine Arts held “ArtX, Konsepto: Innovations of Filipino Arts, Fashion and Architecture.”

The symposium featured respected architects and an owner of a design and construction firm, who are pioneers in the field of local arts, fashion and architecture.

“The greenest building is the one that is already built. That was a quote by Carl Elefante that captured my attention. As an architect, who happens to have a passion toward arts and history, restoration of heritage buildings is my way of preserving our rich culture and history,” said Gerard Lico, principal architect of ARC Lico and a professor of architecture, during the symposium,

FEU Manila is open for free art appreciation tours to anyone interested to personally experience the richness of Filipino cultural heritage and memory within the campus. These tours are available on Wednesdays, by appointment. To book a slot, sign up at bit.ly/FEUCampusTours.