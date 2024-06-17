Face future with grit, BBM exhorts Muslims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos urged Filipino Muslims on Monday to foster relationships while serving the community as they celebrated Eid-al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a message, Marcos called on Filipinos to “grow in wisdom and fortitude” and embrace being courageous even at the expense of their comfort and security.

Marcos said the solemn occasion is a “special opportunity” to contemplate the story and life of the Prophet Ibrahim, whose unwavering faith and boundless love for Allah are fundamental principles of Islamic teaching.

“As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” Marcos said.

The President said that Filipinos will do “what it takes to be courageous even at the expense of comfort and security” in treading the path of righteousness.

“We will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” he said.

Marcos also emphasized the importance of community and spiritual reliance, advocating for a life with purpose and driven by the collective well-being of society.

He expressed hope that Filipinos will continue to pursue clarity and kindness, especially during challenging times.

Sense of service

“Let us continue to radiate goodness to those around us, confident that — with the right intention and conduct — the true, the good, and the beautiful will prosper now and in the years to come,” Marcos said.

In a separate social media post, the First Lady urged Muslims to advocate for service and sacrifice.

“Eid-al Adha seeks to instill in everyone a sense of service and the corresponding sacrifices it entails towards a firmer faith, a stronger relationship with family and a united community,” she said.

Eid’l Adha is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days, with many attending special prayers at major mosques and Islamic centers around the globe.

It is the second of the two major Muslim festivals, the first being Eid al-Fitr.