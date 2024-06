DOH to conduct job fair from 18 to 20 June

The Department of Health (DOH) said Monday that it will conduct a three-day job fair from Tuesday, 18 June, to Thursday, 20 June, at the Dr. Fabella Hospital in Tayuman, Manila.

Participating health units in Metro Manila include East Avenue Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (Including Geriatric & General Health Services), Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, National Center For Mental Health, National Children'S Hospital, Quirino, Memorial Medical Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Rizal Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, and Philippine Children's Medical Center.

Also joining Calabarzon are Batangas Medical Center, Center for Health Development Calabarzon, Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Calabarzon, and Tagaytay Treatment and Rehabilitation Center.

In Mimaropa, Center for Health Development Mimaropa and Ospital ng Palawan.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region: locos Training and Regional Medical Center and Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.

Cagayan Valley: Batanes General Hospital, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, Region II Trauma and Medical Center (Veterans Regional Hospital), and Southern Isabela Medical Center.

Central Luzon: Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center Center for Health, Development Central Luzon, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, Joni Villanueva General Hospital Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, Talavera General Hospital

Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Pilar, Bataan, and Mega Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Nueva Ecija.

Cordillera Administrative Region: Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital.

Bicol Region: Bicol Medical Center, Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Malinao, Albay, and Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - San Fernando, Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, participating health units in Zamboanga Peninsula include Zamboanga City Medical Center, Sulu Sanitarium and General Hospital, and Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Zamboanga City.

Northern Mindanao: Camiguin General Hospital, Center for Health Development Northern Mindanao, First Misamis Oriental General Hospital, Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center, Amai Pakpak Medical Center, and Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Cagayan De Oro.

Davao Region: Center for Health Development Davao, Davao Occidental General Hospital, Davao Regional Medical Center, and Southern Philippines Medical Center, Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Davao, as well as Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Soccsksargen.

In Caraga: Caraga Regional Hospital Center for Health Development Caraga, Siargao Island Medical Center, Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Agusan del Sur, and Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Surigao City, Caraga.

Western Visayas: Center for Health Development Western Visayas, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center, Western Visayas Medical Center, Western Visayas Sanitarium, and Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Pototan, Iloilo.

Central Visayas: Cebu South Medical Center (Talisay District Hospital), Center for Health Development Central Visayas, Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital, Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital, Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital Vicente, Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Argao, Cebu, and Treatment and Rehabilitation Center - Cebu City.

Lastly, in Eastern Visayas: Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center.