LATEST

CHINA'S UNILATERAL FISHING BAN, NO TRESPASSING POLICY

WATCH: In light of China’s ongoing unilateral imposition of a four-month-long fishing ban and its anti-trespassing policy in the disputed South China Sea, fisherman Phillip Macapanas, 46, seeks government assistance as fisherfolk in Masinloc, Zambales wanted to continue their fishing activities in the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea. On 15 June, China started implementing a new regulation authorizing its coast guard to detain foreigners accused of illegally entering the SCS for up to 60 days without trial. Beijing has expansive claims over the SCS, encroaching on the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the WPS. | via Lade Jean Kabagani