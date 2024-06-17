Cebu Desal operates end of June

After more than a year of struggling for water permits in Cebu City, Metropolitan Cebu Water District chairman Jose Daluz III disclosed yesterday that the 10 million liters per day (MLD) of water will be operational by the end of this month.

Daluz told DAILY TRIBUNE that the desalination plant in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City will boost the water supply for the city.

He cited the plant operations should have been in September 2023 but were delayed due to postponed civil works and pipe-laying on F. Vestil Street.

MCWD applied for a permit in April 2023, the Cebu City government only approved the pipe-laying activities early this year. Parts of the pipes on F. Vestil have already been installed and covered.

Daluz cited that the plant will initially provide 10MLD as within a year, it will be fully capable of 25MLD or 25,000 cubic meters of water.