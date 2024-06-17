‘Bulabog Malasakit’ joins tree planting

ORION, Bataan — “Bulabog Malasakit,” a non-government organization based in Barangay Gen. Lim, Orion, Bataan proudly joined the tree planting event over the weekend at Barangay Diwa, Pilar, Bataan, behind the historic Mt. Samat Shrine as part of their contribution to a greener environment.

More than 500 seedlings were planted, marking a significant contribution to the environment and a step towards a greener future.

Dubai-based Engr. Jhun Lachica, Bulabog Malasakit chairperson, who, even while working abroad, initiated his group’s support for this event.

Lachica’s leadership and vision ensured that “Bulabog Malasakit” played a crucial role in this meaningful cause.

Widely known as philanthropy for helping the needy, poor and those with ilnesses in the community, Lachica said this significant initiative was organized by the dedicated efforts of Michael Enriquez, Alpha Rosanes, Jonathan Dinglasan and Kim Louie Ramos.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these passionate leaders for spearheading this impactful event. Their commitment to nurturing our environment and fostering a greener future is truly commendable,” Lachica pointed out.