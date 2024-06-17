Bravo, Gab Valenciano

Gabriel “Gab” Valenciano has made a name for himself outside his famous clan.

Aside from being known as the second son of OPM icon Gary Valenciano, many know him as the creative dynamo whose viral “Super Selfie” videos were noticed by American superstar Beyoncé. Not only did the clips attracted the attention of international media outlets, but they also influenced the concept of Queen Bey’s music video for her worldwide hit single “7/11” which, to date, generated over 600 million views on YouTube.

Gab’s “Super Selfie” videos were produced while he studied at the Full Sail University in Florida graduating with certificates for recording arts and recording engineering. His videos were marked by dynamic dance moves and quick cuts, and powerful edits which impressed Beyoncé so much that she included him in the creative process for the “7/11” music video. She even gave him an “additional choreography” credit. That led to another feather in Gab’s cap, a Best Choreography nomination at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards which he shared with Chris Grant and Beyoncé herself.

He auditioned for America’s Got Talent and actually passed but schedules did not allow him to continue. However, his audition piece was included in the nationwide TV commercial aired to promote the show as he was also featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos, Good Morning America, and online media outlets like Buzzfeed, Huffington Post, Mashable, and NBC among many other shows.

In recent months, Gab has returned to his roots as a musician and performer.

In the Philippines, Gab has arranged and produced music for several soap operas, including ABS-CBN’s remake of the K-drama Green Rose and Dahil Sa Pag-Ibig as well as the theme song for Jeepney TV. Notably, his work on the song “Move” for the ASAP Supahdance album won him three trophies at the Awit Awards as interpreter, producer and composer for the Best Dance Recording in 2010. He likewise produced and arranged “Galing Ng Pilipino,” TFC’s 20th anniversary theme song composed by Jonathan Manalo in 2014 which won them Best Inspirational Song and Best Theme Song at the 2015 Awit Awards as well as Best Secular Song at the Catholic Mass Media Awards.

Gab likewise musically scored the award-winning indie film Alagwa, starring Jericho Rosales, and received the Best Musical Score trophy from the Gawad Pasado Awards in 2014. Alagwa was chosen as Best Indie Film of the World at the Catalina Indie Film Awards in California in 2014. He has also dabbled in directing, having helmed music videos for his father Gary V, Yassi Pressman, Kai Buizon, and sister Kiana.

On television, Gab directed for the GMA-7 variety show Wowowin and Wowowin Primetime in 2020. His other TV credits included being a host on TV5’s Club TV; Sarah Geronimo’s co-host and dancing partner on ABS-CBN’s Sarah G Live; a regular music arranger and performer on the musical variety show ASAP; and his stint on the celebrity talent show I Can Do That, where he finished fourth. Gab also competed in Shall We Dance on TV5, where he was declared the grand celebrity champion in 2008.

In recent months, Gab has returned to his roots as a musician and performer. Aside from wrapping up work on radio jingles he produced and composed, he was one of the special guests of his father’s phenomenal Pure Energy: One Last Time concert series at the SM MOA Arena where they performed for a record-breaking 40,000 people.