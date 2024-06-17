Bong Go visits Ibajay to aid students, inspects new Super Health Center

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended support to indigent students in Ibajay, Aklan, during his visit on Sunday, 16 June. Known for his compassionate approach to public service, referred to as Mr. Malasakit, Go highlighted the need to support the youth and promote the health and well-being of Filipinos in the grassroots in pursuit of a safer and healthier future.

"Our students are the future of our nation. Supporting them through these challenging times is not just an investment in their future, but in the future of our entire country," Go stated.

He commended the leadership of the provincial government led by Governor Jo-en Miraflores, Vice Governor Atty. Reynaldo Quimpo, former governor Florencio Miraflores, and Ibajay Mayor Jose Miguel Miraflores, among others, for their dedication to the welfare of their communities.

The senator and his Malasakit Team distributed essential support items to 2,000 students. These included food packs, meals, vitamins, facemasks, and shirts. Additional items such as basketballs and volleyballs were also provided, with select students receiving bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches to promote sports and education among the youth.

In partnership with Governor Miraflores, financial aid was also disbursed to each of the qualified student beneficiaries through the efforts of Senator Go and the local government.

In line with his commitment to education, Go has co-authored and co-sponsored bills, showcasing his dedication to improving the country's education system including Senate Bill Nos. 1360 and 1864.

SBN 1360 seeks to expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy by amending Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which was enacted during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. This proposed measure aims to support students who struggle to pay their tuition and other school fees, including those not currently covered by subsidies under the existing law.

Meanwhile, SBN 1864, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, aims to offer relief to students who have taken out loans but cannot repay them due to disasters and other emergencies.

He also co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11984, also known as the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, which aims to protect students from any "no permit, no exam" policy in educational institutions, which may prevent them from taking exams and other assessments due to outstanding financial or property obligations, such as unpaid tuition fees.

“Bukod dito, sinuportahan rin nating maipasa ang Republic Act No. 11997, o ang Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, na kamakailan lamang ay naging ganap na batas na. Ito ay naglalayon na mapalaki ang taunang teaching supplies allowance na ipinagkakaloob sa ating mga mahal na guro,” he added.

During his visit, Go also inspected the new Super Health Centers in Ibajay. These centers aim to enhance healthcare accessibility and disease prevention at the grassroots level, particularly benefiting students and their families.

While touring the Super Health Center in Barangay Ondoy, Go emphasized the importance of robust healthcare infrastructure to combat and prepare for potential health crises.

"Investing in our healthcare system is more crucial than ever. Preparedness can save lives when unforeseen challenges arise," he stated.

Through coordinated efforts of lawmakers and the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and support from local governments, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded across the nation, with ten in Aklan.

Meanwhile, as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the residents to visit the Malasakit Center in Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo if they need assistance with any medical-related concerns.

These Malasakit Centers are designed to assist indigent Filipinos by bringing together all relevant agencies under one roof, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible for poor patients.

The Malasakit Centers program has successfully helped more or less ten million Filipinos and established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide. It was institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported various initiatives in the province, including the construction of local roads in Makato, installing streetlights in Tangalan, the construction of an evacuation center in Numancia, and the renovation of the Ibajay Municipal Park.

He also supported the building of roads in Balete and Makato, riverbank protection structures along the Tigayon-Kalibo and Minalezo sections of the Kalibo River, and a multi-purpose building for monitoring emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and another multi-purpose building in Balete. He further backed the refurbishment of the Altavas and Libacao public parks.

Go reiterated his dedication to public service, stating, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah."

On the same day, Go inspected the Ibajay District Hospital Emergency Complex, a project he supported. He also attended the provincial congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay - Guimaras Chapter in Malay, Aklan.