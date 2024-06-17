Bong Go inspects new district hospital, Super Health Center in Aklan town

Senator Christopher “Bong" Go on Sunday, 16 June, visited and inspected the Ibajay District Hospital Emergency Complex in Ibajay, Aklan — a project he supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, underscoring his commitment to the health and welfare of Aklan and its people.

According to Go, the new emergency building within the Ibajay District Hospital is of paramount importance to the local community. This facility is designed to handle urgent and critical medical cases, significantly reducing the response time for emergencies.

Being close to tourism destinations like Boracay Island and Kalibo, the hospital would also ensure that visitors and residents of the province will be given sufficient medical services when needed.

“Having such an emergency building ensures that residents receive immediate and life-saving care during critical moments, which can make the difference between life and death. It also alleviates the burden on larger hospitals by providing a localized option for urgent care, thereby streamlining healthcare delivery in the region,” Go cited.

He added that this building is critical for expanding the hospital's capacity and improving the quality of healthcare services provided to the community. Enhanced hospital infrastructure ensures that residents receive timely and efficient medical care, which is especially important in emergencies.

By investing in these facilities, Senator Go is helping to create a more resilient healthcare system that can better serve the needs of Ibajay's population.

“Ang proyektong ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa pagpapabuti ng serbisyong pangkalusugan dito sa ating komunidad. Ang pagkakaroon ng isang emergency complex ay napakalaking tulong upang masiguro na ang ating mga kababayan ay makatatanggap ng agarang at wastong tulong medikal lalo na sa panahon ng pangangailangan,” Go expressed.

“Bilang inyong lingkod bayan, ipagpapatuloy ko ang pagsuporta sa mga ganitong inisyatiba. Hindi po tayo titigil sa pagsulong ng mga proyekto at programa na magbibigay ng mas maginhawa at dekalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan sa bawat Pilipino. "Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo" at ito ang aking panata para sa inyo,” Mr. Malasakit continued.

The senator was also joined by Governor Jo-en Miraflores, Ibajay Mayor Jose Miguel Miraflores, and former Governor Florencio Miraflores, among others.

“Pasalamatan natin sya sa tulong na patuloy nyang ibinibigay sa probinsya. Nakailang balik na siya dito…lagi niyang ipinapakita ang suporta para sa ating probinsya. Palakpakan natin si Senator Bong Go,” Governor Miraflores said during the relief event for indigent students later that day.

Furthermore, Senator Go has backed the construction of a Super Health Center in Ibajay, which he visited on the same day, aiming to bring primary health services closer to the people. He also provided gift packs to barangay health workers present in support of community healthcare.

A Super Health Center is a community-based facility that provides primary health services, including consultations, diagnostics, maternal and child health care, and immunizations, among others. This center is essential as it ensures that residents have immediate access to basic health services without the need to travel long distances, thus promoting preventive care and early intervention.

In total, there are ten Super Health Centers in the province as part of the 700 centers funded nationwide through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health, local government units, and fellow lawmakers.

Senator Go has also been instrumental in supporting vital projects that enhance healthcare services and infrastructure in the region. Another significant initiative championed by Senator Go is the construction of key roads in Ibajay, specifically the Naisud Sitio Agacili-Paraw Road and the Aquino Sitio Tungan Road.

These road projects, according to Go, are crucial for the community as they facilitate smoother and faster access to essential services and resources.

“Improved road infrastructure not only enhances the mobility of residents but also bolsters local commerce and trade, contributing to the overall economic development of Ibajay,” he added.

Senator Go lauded the local government of Aklan for their dedication and collaboration in making these projects possible.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the lives of Filipinos, emphasizing that such partnerships are key to achieving sustainable development and progress in the community.

On the same day, the senator also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay - Guimaras Barangay Congress 2024 Opening Ceremony on Boracay Island.