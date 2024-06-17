Bong Go assists over a hundred fire victims in CdO City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go sent his Malasakit Team to distribute assistance to fire victims in Barangays Lapasan, 13, and 30 in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

In his video message, Go underlined Senate Bill No. 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which Go co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

“When disaster strikes, it is the poor who mostly suffer. Kailangan natin magpatayo ng mga dedicated evacuation centers na may basic facilities at sapat na emergency supplies, gaya ng tubig, gamot, at relief goods para hindi na sila nagsisiksikan sa mga covered courts o paaralan,” explained Go.

Meanwhile, the senator’s Malasakit Team held the relief activities at the Brgy. Lapasan Gymnasium and Brgy. 13 Hall on Friday, June 14, where a total of 155 households received immediate support like snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Some beneficiaries received financial assistance. In addition, watches, cell phones, and shoes were given to select recipients.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go.

Meanwhile, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged the beneficiaries to prioritize their health. He also reaffirmed his continued support for establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide, stressing the importance of these centers in providing primary care, consultation, and early disease detection services in communities.

Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including 13 Super Health Centers in Misamis Oriental, with six in the CDO city alone.

“Ako po ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos,” said Go, also called as Mr. Malasakit by many due to his compassionate service for the underprivileged.

####