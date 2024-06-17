Arci Muñoz, best actress in japan

Being an actress, without a doubt, is a passion that continues to drive Muñoz artistically and creatively. Thus, being awarded as Best International Filipino Actress at the inaugural Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival (JAIFF) in Nagoya, Japan is truly well-deserved.

“To get recognition for the craft that I love to do and am most passionate about, made me so happy and emotional,” Muñoz said. “This is my first award ever, and what made it more special is the fact that during the awards night, I was with my mom. My mom and late dad are my sources of inspiration.”

The latest addition to the exclusive club of Filipino artists winning international awards recalled: “I was seated with Kiray (Celis) during the ceremony. I was teasing her that she was going to bring home the bacon. So when I heard my name, it was kind of a happy shock and surprise. On my way to the stage, I was groping for thoughts and words, kasi nga hindi ako prepared. My award was not for my film Malditas in Maldives. It was for my body of work as an actress.”

‘Malditas in Maldives’

The film, Malditas in Maldives, was written and directed by Njel de Mesa, produced by NDM Studios. Aside from being one of the leads in the very first Filipino motion picture shot in the paradise island of Maldives, Muñoz was also the film’s co-producer.

The movie tells the story of famous bloggers who visit Maldives to make content about their experiences in the tourist destination. A bizarre occurrence gives them the opportunity to have a showdown with themselves, each other and what is most dear and precious to them. After its festival showing, the movie is being test-screened among different focus groups.

What’s next

“There are still so many things to do and with director Njel as my artistic collaborator, the possibilities are endless. What I am excited to do is a horror film — I have not done that. Also, a psychological thriller. An action film as well, that will be fun!”

Arci added, “I did not enter show business for the fame, glamour and the perks that go with being a star. In my heart of hearts, I entered the entertainment industry because I not only know, but believe I am an actress. In my gut and in my heart, I feel the drive, the energy, the passion. I am not just ready for my close-up, I am here to give life and feels to the characters assigned to me.”

She wishes to be given the opportunity to work with National Treasure, 2009 Palme d’or Best Director winner for Kinatay at the Cannes Film Festival, Brillante Mendoza. She also looks forward to having Coco Martin and Alden Richards as future leading men.

For actresses, Muñoz said: “I feel sad that I will not be given the chance to work with the late great Ms. Cherie Gil. I became an actress because of her! When she passed away, I cried buckets!”

She added: “Ms. Lea Salonga is another idol. ‘Yung kunyari (If) I get to see her in person, I will freak out! Hindi ko alam ang gagawin at sasabihin ko (I wouldn’t know what to do or say). You know what, growing up, I loved fairy tales and si Ms. Lea is a Disney princess, right. She was the singing voices of Jasmine in Aladdin and Mulan. She sings so well, and mind you, perfectly at that. I believe that I am a Disney princess. There are so many parts of me that I believe can relate to them all.”

As a final query to Arci Muñoz: if a girl approaches you and says that when she grows up, she wants to be like you, how will you address? Her quick rejoinder: “I will say thank you, that I am touched that she idolizes me. Like what I did, I hope that she follows her dreams. Do not let everyone tell you otherwise. Take risks. Be different. Do not be like everyone else. Dream big and reach for the stars.”

Arci Muñoz, the A-list actress, is living proof and testament that dreams to come true.