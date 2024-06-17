AFP won’t dignify CCG’s ‘deceptive, misleading’ claims

The Armed Forces of the Philippines refused to discuss the operational details of its rotational and resupply mission at the country’s military outpost in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea as it won't dignify China Coast Guard's "deceptive and misleading" claims.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP Public Affairs Chief, reiterated that the latest military resupply mission in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is lawful and legal under international law.

“The AFP will not discuss operational details on the legal humanitarian rotation and resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal, which is well within our EEZ,” Trinidad said.

The AFP dismissed the CCG’s latest allegations against the Philippines.

“We will not dignify the deceptive and misleading claims of the China Coast Guard,” Trinidad said.

CCG accused the Philippines of "deliberately" ramming the Chinese vessel after it conducted “illegal” entry to what it called Ren'ai Reef, locally known as Ayungin (Scarborough) shoal at 5:59 a.m. on 17 June.

“The Philippine replenishment ship ignored China's repeated solemn warnings, violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, and deliberately approached the Chinese ship in an unprofessional manner, causing a collision,” it said.

CCG said it took control measures against the Philippine ship in “accordance with the law.”

“The responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines,” it added.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the WPS, declined to comment on the CCG’s remarks.

“As far as the PCG is concerned, we are not in a position to provide any details on this issue. This is not a PCG operation,” Tarriela stressed.

According to Trinidad, China’s illegal presence in the WPS and its Coast Guard’s continuing aggressions against Philippine vessels are increasing the tension in the WPS.

“The main issue remains to be the illegal presence and actions of Chinese vessels within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, which infringes on our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” Trinidad lamented.

“The continued aggressive actions of the CCG are escalating tensions in the region,” he added.

China has been aggressively asserting “indisputable sovereignty” over the Nansha Islands and the adjacent waters, including the Ren'ai Reef.

The AFP has been conducting rotational and resupply missions for troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre, a commissioned Philippine Navy ship grounded in the Ayungin shoal, that serves as the country's military outpost in WPS.