Absolute divorce and free choice

The gavel fell in the House of Representatives, signaling the passage of House Bill 9349, the Absolute Divorce Bill. This seemingly simple act has ignited a firestorm of debate across the Philippines, a nation grappling with the complexities of love, faith, and societal norms.

The bill, a beacon of hope for some and a harbinger of societal decay for others, has laid bare the deep divisions within the country. On one side stand Filipinos like Mel Candelaria and Emilia Drio, who hold the sanctity of marriage as an unwavering principle. Their voices echo the teachings of the dominant Catholic Church, emphasizing the permanence of vows taken at the altar. The weight of tradition and religious belief imbues their arguments with a powerful emotional charge.

But amidst these pronouncements of faith, a counterpoint emerges. Lezeil Emanel, though happily married, acknowledges the harsh realities some couples face. Her voice, measured yet firm, reminds us that a happy marriage is not a universal experience. Jocelyn Saldana, a widow, compels us to consider the plight of children trapped in loveless, war-torn homes. Her words paint a picture of a generation potentially scarred by the fallout of dysfunctional marriages.

These voices, along with those of Yanna Dosal and Florderliza Santos, paint a picture of a Philippines where legal recourse for dissolving broken marriages is desperately needed. They represent those enduring the quiet torment of incompatible unions, yearning for a legal escape hatch.

The battle lines are similarly drawn in the Senate, a microcosm of the national debate. Senators Chiz Escudero, Francis Tolentino, Joel Villanueva, Ronald Dela Rosa, and Miguel Zubiri cite the potential fracturing of families, their position hewing closely with that of the Catholic Church. Their arguments resonate with Filipinos like Senator Nancy Binay and Alan Peter Cayetano, who had previously voiced their disapproval. The specter of a society unraveling at the seams, with children adrift and moral compasses askew, fuels their opposition.

Yet, Senators Imee Marcos, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Risa Hontiveros, and Robin Padilla, champions of the bill, believe in offering couples a chance at a new beginning. Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, acknowledging the limitations of faith in the face of reality, leans towards granting individuals a shot at happiness. Senators Koko Pimentel, Loren Legarda, and Raffy Tulfo have added their voices to the chorus, amplifying the call for reform. They, unless they make a complete turnaround, represent a progressive movement, one that acknowledges the evolving nature of families and relationships in the modern world.

But a crucial question lingers: Does the Philippines truly need absolute divorce when annulment and legal separation already exist? These legal options, while cumbersome and expensive, offer a path out of a marriage deemed null and void or unbearably strained. Proponents of the status quo argue that the existing system, though flawed, upholds the sanctity of marriage and discourages frivolous separations.

However, a closer look reveals the limitations of these alternatives. Annulment, a process that declares a marriage void from the very beginning, is often a lengthy and expensive affair. It hinges on proving psychological incapacity at the time of the wedding, a difficult feat in the absence of concrete evidence. Legal separation, on the other hand, offers some relief by allowing couples to live apart while remaining legally married. However, it leaves them tethered to a loveless union, unable to remarry, potentially facing social stigma.

Absolute divorce, with its streamlined process and focus on irreconcilable differences or marital abuse, could provide a quicker, more accessible path toward healing and a chance to rebuild shattered lives. It acknowledges the unfortunate reality that some marriages simply cannot be saved, and that forcing couples to remain together can be detrimental to both spouses and their children.

The Philippines stands at a crossroads. Will it cling to the familiar, albeit imperfect, legal framework, or will it embrace a more progressive approach that acknowledges the complexities of modern life? The coming debates in the Senate will be a crucible, forging a future where faith and reason, tradition and progress can—hopefully—coexist.

This future may not be a utopia. There will undoubtedly be challenges, social norms to adjust, and legal loopholes to close. However, the passage of the Absolute Divorce Bill represents an opportunity for the Philippines to evolve, to create a legal system that reflects the realities of its citizens’ lives. It is a chance to move beyond the rigid categories of “happily ever after” and “till death do us part,” and embrace a nuanced understanding of love, loss, and the human condition.

After all, as in the experiences of other countries, divorce involves free choice by married couples, something that cannot be forced on them and, consequently, should not be denied to those who are desperately seeking a way out of failed unions.